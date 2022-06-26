The pollution of Riva Stream, one of Istanbul's largest streams that flows into the Black Sea, is negatively affecting the lives and livelihoods of the citizens living in the surrounding area.

The discolored water foams due to the severe pollution of the stream, which passes near Istanbul Water and Sewage Administration's (ISKI) Ömerli dam, the village of Hüseyinli, the Cumhuriyet Biological Wastewater Treatment Facilities and the ISKI Öğümce Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The residents of Bozhane, who make their living from agriculture and animal husbandry, are facing problems since they cannot use the polluted water.

The number of visitors has also slumped and life for the locals has become difficult due to an odor created by the pollution.

Bozhane village headman Evren Önal said wastes from factories and industrial facilities were polluting the stream which in turn is destroying the creek and our village day by day.

He said the villagers and the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) led a clean-up effort about two-three years ago.

"IBB has been cleaning it for the last two years but these are temporary solutions," he added.

"Pollution of the stream is a purely social issue. There are 20 villages along Riva Stream. We should all come together and solve this problem," said Önal as he demanded a permanent solution to the pollution problem.

He asked the Environment Ministry, General Directorate of State Hydraulic Works, Beykoz Municipality and the IBB to come together and clean the Stream.

Atilla Köktürk, who lives in the same neighborhood, said that they used to cultivate along the stream and use its waters to irrigate their lands.

He said they cannot use water from the stream anymore due to the pollution.

"We can neither sit nor feel comfortable because of the smell. This place is in very bad condition. I was born here. I learned to swim in the creek, we used to fish here. But now I can't get close to it," he added.