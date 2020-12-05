A magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted Turkey’s Mediterranean Antalya province Saturday, according to the country's disaster management agency.
The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake occurred at 3:44 p.m. local time (12:44 p.m. GMT) off the Gazipaşa district.
It took place at a depth of 77.58 kilometers (48.2 miles), AFAD added.
There were no immediate reports of injury or major damage, according to the agency.
