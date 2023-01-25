A magnitude 5.4 earthquake rocked southwestern Türkiye's Muğla, with the epicenter located around 80 kilometers (49.7 miles) from the Seydikemer district in the Mediterranean Sea, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) confirmed Wednesday.

The earthquake occurred at 3:37 p.m. local time at a depth of 41.08 kilometers.

As per reports, trembles were felt in Antalya, Aydın, Denizli and Mersin. According to AFAD, there are no reports of casualties at the moment.

While AFAD reported that the magnitude of the quake was recorded at 5.4, Bogaziçi Univerisity's Kandili Institute stated the magnitude was around 5.7.