

Eastern Turkish province of Van was rocked with a 5.4-magnitude earthquake on Thursday. Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said its epicenter was Özalp district. Tremors caused panic in the city where people were seen running outside in panic. Media outlets reported the earthquake was also felt in Bitlis, another eastern province, some 220 kilometers west of Van.

Nine people died in February in Van’s Başkale district when a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck near the area on Turkey’s border with Iran.