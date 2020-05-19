A magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolted Turkey's Mediterranean region early Tuesday, according to the nation's disaster agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck off the coast of the Datça district in Turkey’s southwestern province of Muğla at 2:22 a.m. local time (2322GMT).

The tremors occurred 5.8 kilometers (3.6 miles) below the surface.

The quake could be felt in the neighboring cities of Marmaris and Bodrum as well, which sparked a short-lived panic among some of the locals.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The agency later added that a total of six earthquakes between magnitudes 4.1 and 5.6 occurred in the Mediterranean on Tuesday.