A magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook Türkiye's Düzce which was felt throughout the region including in Istanbul, in the middle of the night on Wednesday, waking and frightening residents less than 10 days after the country held nationwide earthquake drills to mark 23rd anniversary of the tragic 1999 earthquake of Düzce which had lasted for 30 seconds and killed 710 people.

The Daily Sabah Newsletter

Keep up to date with what’s happening in Turkey, it’s region and the world.

SIGN ME UP

You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.