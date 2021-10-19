A magnitude 6 earthquake was recorded off Antalya province's Kaş district in the Mediterranean, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said Tuesday.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) also reported a magnitude 6 quake in the area.
AFAD said the quake's epicenter was off the coast of the Kaş district of Antalya province at 8.32 a.m. local time (0532GMT).
At a depth of 36 kilometers (22-mile), the tremors occurred 189 kilometers (117 miles) from Kaş.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
