A major earthquake of 5.1 magnitude shook the Bor district of Turkey's central province of Niğde late Sunday.

The quake, which occurred at 22:08 p.m. local time, had a depth of 6.97 (4.5 miles), according to Turkey's National Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Media reports said that the earthquake was felt in Niğde as well as in the surrounding provinces, namely Aksaray, as well as in the districts of Ereğli and Emirgazi in Konya.

Shocked citizens took to the streets late Sunday, especially in the epicenter of earthquake, in Bor district. There are no reports of casualties or damage so far.

Boğaziçi University Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute announced the magnitude of the earthquake came to 5.4.

Turkey is crisscrossed with seismic fault lines and experiences small tremors nearly every day.

Some 20,000 people were killed by two large earthquakes in western Turkey in 1999.