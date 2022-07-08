Major Turkish cities, including the three largest metropolises Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, will offer free public transport on the occasion of the Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid Al-Adha.

The highways and bridges operated by the General Directorate of Highways will also remain toll-free during the nine-day celebrations, according to a Presidential Decree published in the Official Gazette Friday.

The services, which come much to the delight of thousands of people heading home or traveling to tourist spots around the country, will remain in place from Saturday, Jul. 9, 12 a.m. to Tuesday, Jul. 18, 7 a.m.

Istanbul’s July 15 Martyrs and Fatih Sultan Mehmet bridges across the Bosporus will be among the toll-free highways and bridges. However, build-operate-transfer projects, such as the Yavuz Sultan Selim, will be excluded from the toll-free services.

In the meantime, public transportation managed by Turkey's metropolitan municipalities will also offer free services to commuters during the Bayram.

The Istanbul Electric Tram and Tunnel Company (IETT), which operates public transport in Turkey's largest city, announced it will provide free services during the first four days of the Qurban Bayram.

Capital Ankara's Public Transport Authority (EGO) will also provide public transportation, including bus, metro, Ankaray and cable car, between July 9 and July 12.

Public transportation services like Izmir's IZBAN, Ankara's Başkentray and Istanbul's Marmaray, which are run by the Transport Ministry will also offer free services on the occasions of Qurban Bayram and July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day.

Qurban Bayram is the second most important Islamic festival in Turkey. The nine-day holiday begins on July 9 and ends on July 18.