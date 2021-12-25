The Christian community in Turkey attended masses at churches across the country on Friday and Saturday to celebrate Christmas, highlighting wishes of peace for the world in their prayers.

The Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in Istanbul hosted Christmas mass at the ancient Aya Yorgi (St George's) Cathedral in the city's Fatih district.

Patriarch Bartholomew, the leader of much of the Orthodox world, was unable to lead the mass as he has been quarantined over COVID-19, so the mass was led by the Kadıköy Greek Orthodox Metropolitan Bishop Emmanuel Adamakis.

The Christmas mass at St. George's Cathedral at Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate, in Fatih district, Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 25, 2021. (AA Photo)

Bartholomew I is regarded primus inter pares (first among equals) of Orthodox churches across the world – including Greek, Russian, Serbian and Romanian – that appeal to 300 million around the world. The patriarchate has a small congregation in Istanbul but many of its followers live abroad, mainly in the U.S.

Saying prayers and singing Christmas carols, attendees also lit candles as part of the mass. Many people from Greece and European countries attended the mass, Demirören News Agency (DHA) reported.

In the southern Mersin province, the Latin Italian Catholic Church highlighted messages of peace, unity and tolerance in the mass.

Christmas mass at the Latin Italian Catholic Church in Mersin, Turkey, Dec. 25, 2021. (DHA Photo)

In a ceremony at Iskenderun Orthodox Church in a city once known as Little Alexandria, Padre Dimitri Yıldırım wished all those who celebrate a merry Christmas.

"I hope Christmas brings peace, abundance, fellowship, and happiness, especially to Turkey and our nation," he said.

Fatih Tosyalı, the mayor of Iskenderun, and other local leaders also attended the Christmas Eve mass.

Another Christmas mass, led by Pontiff Jan Deluller of Antakya Orthodox Church and Dimitri Dogum was held in Antakya, a city known as Antioch around the time Jesus was born.

Christmas mass at the Antakya Orthodox Church in Hatay, Turkey, Dec. 25, 2021. (DHA Photo)

Speaking to the press after the mass, Fadi Hurigil, head of the Antakya Orthodox Church Foundation, also said he wished Christmas would bring peace, tranquility and happiness to the whole world.

Following the mass, there was a fireworks display in the churchyard.

Gift baskets prepared by the local Hatay Municipality were distributed to those who attended the ceremony.

Turkey, home to a mixed Christian community of Orthodox, Catholic and Protestant faithful who trace their roots to before the centuries-old Ottoman rule, is also regarded as the birthplace of St. Nicholas, a bishop recognized as a saint in the Orthodox world whose charitable ways inspired the modern-day image of Santa Claus.

Although non-Christian citizens of Turkey do not celebrate the religious aspect of Christmas, predominantly Muslim Turkey mixes Christmas images with New Year celebrations, be it by decking out the streets with festive lights to putting up Christmas trees and hosting dinners where turkey is the main dish.

In Western Christianity, Christmas Day is celebrated on Dec. 25, but due to a calendar difference, many Orthodox churches mark Christmas on Jan. 7.

Several countries, including Russia, Georgia and Armenia, thus celebrate Christmas in January.