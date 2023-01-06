The celebration of Epiphany began on Friday morning in the garden of the Fener Greek Patriarchate in Istanbul.

According to Christian belief, a service is held every year on the anniversary of the baptism of Jesus Christ. This year marked the 2023rd commeration of the event.

Kadıköy Metropolitan Emmanuel Adamakis conducted the service and prayers were said at the ceremony, which started at 9 a.m. Visitors lit candles and attended the mass prayer. As a precaution, extensive security measures were taken around the Patriarchate.

The mass lasted for about four hours. Later, Istanbul Greek Patriarch Bartholomew I and those who attended the service proceeded to the Golden Horn coast, where Bartholomew threw a cross into the sea. Twenty people promptly jumped into the frigid waters to retrieve it. By tradition, a crucifix is cast into the waters of a lake or river, and it is believed that the person who retrieves it will be freed from evil spirits and be healthy throughout the year. After the cross is fished the priest sprinkles believers with water using a bunch of basil.

Thanos Apostolakis, who said he came from the island of Crete, was the one who succeeded in grabbing the cross. The seaside ceremony was watched with interest by many people nearby.

The event was also monitored by the maritime police and coast guard teams for security measures.

The Epiphany ceremony was also held in other districts of Türkiye and countries around the world, including in Türkiye's neighbor Bulgaria where Bulgarians celebrated Epiphany with traditional rituals. As in Istanbul, thousands of young men are plunging into rivers and lakes across Bulgaria to retrieve crucifixes in an old ritual marking the feast of Epiphany.

Epiphany marks the end of the 12 days of Christmas, but not all Orthodox Christian churches celebrate it on the same day.

While the Orthodox Christian churches in Greece, Bulgaria and Romania celebrate the feast on Jan. 6, Orthodox Churches in Russia, Ukraine and Serbia follow the Julian calendar, according to which Epiphany is celebrated on Jan. 19, as their Christmas falls on Jan. 7.

Some Western Christian churches celebrate the religious holiday of Epiphany as Three Kings Day, which marks the visit of the Magi, or three wise men, to the baby Jesus and close out the Christmas season.