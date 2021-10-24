Istanbul's Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew has been hospitalized in the United States capital Washington D.C.
Bartholomew arrived in the U.S. on Saturday for a 12-day visit that includes a meeting with President Joe Biden.
The patriarch was due to attend a church service in Washington but felt unwell after the long flight and his busy schedule since reaching the U.S. capital, Greece-based AMNA news agency reported Sunday.
Bartholomew, 81, was taken to the George Washington University Hospital, where he was advised to rest and is being kept under observation, the press office of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America said on Twitter.
