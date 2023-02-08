A 5-year-old girl was rescued from under the rubble 51 hours after quakes hit southern Türkiye.

Search and rescue efforts in Hatay, one of the 10 cities that is most affected by the earthquake that occurred in Kahramanmaraş, the epicenter of 7.7 and 7.6 magnitudes earthquakes, continued uninterruptedly at night.

While the rescue teams were racing against time, a sound was heard from debris in the industrial area. The teams, who worked for three hours in the area where the sound was heard, reached a 5-year-old girl. The child was immediately taken to the hospital by medical teams.

Search and rescue efforts continue in the earthquake-hit region.