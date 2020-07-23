Turkey reported 913 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths in the past 24 hours, while more patients recovered, Health Minister Koca said Thursday.

Some 1,151 patients recovered in the past day, which is 238 people higher than the day before, Koca said on his Twitter account, adding that there are still 1,251 patients in the intensive care unit and 378 intubated patients.

"There are 136 patients under the age of 65 out of 1,043 patients who've recovered since June 1," Koca said.

A total of 206,365 patients have recovered in the country since the first case was announced in March.

The Health Minister also noted that Ankara, Konya, Şanlıurfa, Batman, Adana, Kayseri and Erzurum saw the highest increase in the number of cases in the past three days.

Since the virus emerged in China last December, nearly 15 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries topping 8.9 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll currently stands at over 615,000.