Some 12,912 Turkish nationals who returned from abroad remain in quarantine while 20,427 others were discharged, the government announced Tuesday.

Minister of Youth and Sports Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu said in a statement that people who returned from overseas amid the COVID-19 pandemic are being accommodated in 84 dormitories in 57 provinces. The ministry runs the dormitories which were evacuated after schools were closed last month as a measure against the outbreak.

Turkey has arranged flights for thousands from all around the world as the pandemic worsened in other countries where airspace and international travel was restricted. “All government agencies exert efforts to overcome the disease. As part of these efforts, we readied dormitories for a 14-day quarantine, and currently, our citizens reside in these dormitories with the comfort of a hotel,” Kasapoğlu said.

People in quarantine receive hot meals, tea and fruit, served by staff in protective suits. Kasapoğlu said residents were also given free books and sports equipments to pass the time in quarantine. Every room is regularly disinfected and hygiene kits were also delivered to guests. Those in quarantine are not allowed to leave their rooms.