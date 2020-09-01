A heatwave that arrived in Turkey last week will continue as meteorologists warned temperatures may rise further at least until Saturday.

Temperatures will soar by 3 to 6 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages in northern parts of the Marmara region in the northwest, the Black Sea, as well as in eastern and southeastern Turkey. Meanwhile, temperatures are likely to rise above 8 to 12 degrees Celcius above seasonal average in other regions.

Weather experts warn that temperatures may be the highest in decades for September in central parts of the country, particularly in the Aegean region and landlocked parts of the Black Sea region. Temperatures in northwestern Turkey will decrease starting Saturday but will float 3 to 5 degrees above seasonal averages in southern regions.

Senior citizens, children and those suffering from chronic illnesses were advised to be cautious against heatstrokes, especially between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The capital Ankara will see temperatures as high as 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) by the weekend while around 32 degrees Celsius temperature is projected for Istanbul. The peaks are predicted as 44 degrees Celsius for the southern provinces Adana and Osmaniye, while Antalya, a popular tourist destination in the Mediterranean, will see temperatures fluctuating around 39 degrees Celsius.