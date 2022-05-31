Lake Kuyucuk in eastern Turkey was barely recognizable for the past three years, with not a drop of its crystal-clear waters among cracks of dry land. The drought-stricken body of water, home to migratory birds, is thriving again after heavy precipitation this year.

Located in the Arpaçay district of the eastern province of Kars, Kuyucuk is one of the country's preserved areas under the Ramsar Convention, an international treaty for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands, which entered into force in Turkey in 1994. It maintains 14 sites, designated as Ramsar Sites, in Turkey that are under preservation.

From 2019 to 2021, the lake, the first Ramsar site of eastern Anatolia, had entirely dried up before a small amount of precipitation restored water to some parts. This year, the lake is more vivid than ever with lush green surrounding blue waters, to the relief of migratory birds traveling between Asia and Africa. The drought was partly human-made, stemming from high temperatures and excess use of its water by livestock breeders in the region watering their animals. Locals tried a human-made solution too, supplying water from nearby areas but it had limited success. Finally this year, heavy precipitation that continued well into spring brought water levels to more than 80% in the lake.

Nowadays, hundreds of birds rest on the shores of the lake, apparently cheering having their stopover back. Bird watchers say they counted at least 11 nests built by Eurasian coots. The wider bird sanctuary covers an area of 416 hectares (1,028 acres), 245 hectares of which is the lake alone, and is located 1,627 meters (5,338 feet) above sea level.

The lake hosts many bird species including stilts, ruddy shelducks, coots, black-necked grebes, starlings and graylag geese as well as many migratory birds flying between Eurasia and Africa. The biodiversity of the lake makes it a popular spot for birdwatchers as well as photography aficionados.

Climate change is the main cause of the drought that has been prevalent in Turkey's major lakes. It also takes its toll on animals relying on mass water resources that are now more in danger of drying up. Mass flamingo and seagull deaths in lakes exposed to lengthy dry spells had raised concerns in the past two years. Although the past season of rainfall and snowfall proved prosperous and revived dried parts of lakes, the danger is still here according to experts, who warn that future dry spells are still a possibility.