A total of 1,748,567 people in Turkey have tested COVID-19 positive through PCR tests since the pandemic hit the country in March, the Health Ministry announced late Thursday.

Meanwhile, the country ​​​​​​reported 30,424 more coronavirus infections, including 5,918 symptomatic patients, over the past 24 hours.

The total number of patients reached 564,435 with latest additions, the data showed.

As many as 5,232 patients recovered over the past day, bringing the tally to 452,593, while the death toll rose to 15,751 with 220 additions.

Across the country, more than 206,000 COVID-19 tests were carried out, pushing the total to over 20.5 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 5,943, though the rate of increase in severe cases is declining.

"We have started to feel the effects of the measures taken," Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, referring to the decrease in the number of patients.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 1.57 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December.

Nearly 69.1 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 44.53 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.

While the U.S., India and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of cases, Europe is in the grip of a devastating second wave of infections.