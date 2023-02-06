A new 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Kahramanmaraş province in central Türkiye following this morning's deadly earthquake that killed at least 912 people and wounded over 5,000, the county's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said Monday.

The agency said the earthquake took place at 13:24 a.m. local time and was centered in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaraş. Rescue teams flocked to the area.

According to preliminary reports, the last earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 in Kahramanmaraş was felt in the northwestern province of Sakarya, which is kilometers away, in capital Ankara, as well as in many other provinces. Citizens who felt the earthquake took to the streets.

Strong tremors are reported in Osmaniye, Şanlıurfa, and Diyarbakir in the buildings that were already damaged by the 7.7 quake early in the morning.

Poor weather conditions and rain are said to make rescue efforts difficult at the moment.

More details to follow...