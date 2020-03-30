The Okmeydanı Training and Research Hospital, which was originally built in 1971 in Istanbul as a state-of-the-art facility, has been remodeled and partially reopened on Monday.

Located in the city’s eponymous district of Karaköy, the hospital has 600 beds and a technological infrastructure that “will greatly contribute to our fight against coronavirus,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted.

The construction of the new hospital began in 2013 and when fully complete, it will have an 866-bed capacity. The old hospital, bearing the same name and located a few hundred meters away from the current building, will be demolished and an additional wing of the new hospital will be built in its place.

Fahrettin Koca said the newly opened section of the hospital covers an area of 180,000 square meters and includes 240 clinics and 28 operating rooms.