The total number of coronavirus recoveries in Turkey reached 250,000 Friday, with 1,673 daily infections reported, the country's health minister said.

Citing Health Ministry data, Fahrettin Koca said 1,673 new cases had raised the country's overall count to 278,228.

The health minister added that 984 more patients had recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 250,092.

With 56 more people having died over the past day, the death toll in the country rose to 6,620.

Koca also reiterated his call to all citizens to abide by coronavirus measures.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed over 870,400 lives in 188 countries and regions since last December. The U.S., Brazil, India and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

More than 26.39 million infections have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 17.56 million, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.