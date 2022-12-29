A couple in western Türkiye combine recycling with their love for stray cats. Ahmet and Nilüfer Karakayan build small houses for animals from discarded, old washing machines and other materials left for scrap.

The couple moved into a small village in the western province of Izmir’s Karaburun district 14 years ago. Both are animal lovers and found an empty lot near their house to care for some 40 stray cats. As the winter sets in, they decided to give them a proper shelter. When the old washing machine in their home stopped working two months ago, they came up with the idea of a home for animals. They removed all the wires and other potentially dangerous materials inside the machine and placed cushions and covers inside, for a comfortable abode for cats.

Ahmet and Nilüfer Karakayan feed the cats, in Izmir, western Türkiye, Dec. 28, 2022. (AA Photo)

With the aid of their neighbors, they also collected scrap materials, mostly wood, and built another home for cats.

Ahmet Karakayan told Anadolu Agency (AA) said he feels happier whenever he does something for cats. “They can’t endure cold weather and hunger here, just like human beings. Without care, they won’t survive,” he said. His “washing machine home” houses five cats and Karakayan is working on a third shelter for animals. Karakayan, who already built two kennels for dogs from concrete materials, said he will build more.