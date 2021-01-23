A Turkish cargo ship was attacked by pirates off the coast Guinea late Saturday during which 15 sailors were kidnapped and one Azerbaijani sailor was killed.
The ship, named M/V Mozart, which was traveling from Lagos to Cape Town, was sailing 100 sea miles northwest of the African island country Sao Tome when the Nigerian pirates boarded the ship. According to first reports, 15 out of 19 sailors were kidnapped. Farman Ismayılov, an Azerbaijani engineer, was killed.
It was reported that the Nigerian pirates are waiting for negotiations for ransom.
Kidnappings and piracy for ransom in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea are common. A similar attack occurred in 2019 when a Turkish cargo ship was attacked by Nigerian pirates, and 10 sailors, all Turkish nationals, were taken hostage for ransom. Later, all sailors were released.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.