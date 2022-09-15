Some 48,250 buildings and structures in Türkiye have received digital identifications in the form of certificate plates with QR code and RFID chip as part of a new inspection program run by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry.

The Building Identification System (BKS), overseen by the General Directorate of Construction started the program in the second half of 2021, in order to provide and put up the high-tech plates on buildings.

The BKS program aims to increase the quality of Turkey's building stock, minimize the loss of life and property from possible disasters by providing "identity certificates" containing QR code and RFID chips to buildings.

The certificates are attached to the structures following a detail inspection by the directorate. So far, over 48,250 buildings across the country have received these high-tech digital certificates.

Istanbul, Turkey’s biggest metropolis, remains the province with the highest number of plaques with 4,897 buildings. It is followed by Izmir with 3,586 buildings and Antalya with 3,454.

The western province of Bursa, in the meanwhile, has 2,798 buildings, while 2,573 buildings in Kocaeli received the digital certificates.

Capital Ankara, on the other hand, has some 1636 buildings registered under the BKS.

With BKS, which is designed to be integrated into Türkiye’s public database, both building owners and public officials will be able to access technical and general information about the buildings.

Especially in times of disasters, such as earthquakes and fires, the information in the certificates placed in the building will be accessible from a distance of up to 50 meters via an RFID reader.

Thus, vital information such as building floor plans, general data of the building and citizens residing in the building could all be accessed remotely.

As part of an upcoming amendment in building inspection law, it will be ensured that buildings with BKS undergoes inspections every five years.

As part of the process, necessary measurement will be taken after the completion of a building and will be monitored for violations such as adding an additional floor, cutting a column, turning the basement into a floor or a warehouse.