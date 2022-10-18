At least 660 suspects linked to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the organization behind the July 16 coup attempt, were detained by security forces in multiple counterterrorism operations across Türkiye on Tuesday.

A majority of them, over 543 suspects were detained as part of the "Gazi Turgut Aslan Operation" against FETÖ's financial restructuring, launched by the General Directorate of Security across the country's 59 provinces.

The operation was the culmination of investigation work over eight months, jointly carried out by the Department of Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime, Anti-Terrorism and Intelligence Departments of the General Directorate of Security. It focused on the current structuring, recruitment and financial resources of FETÖ.

The monthlong investigation by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) found that the group's members, with instructions from high-level members who fled aboard, have been working to keep the terrorist group alive in Türkiye. As part of the efforts, they restructured the private units and the financial activities of the group.

It was also found that regular, systematic money transfers were made to the members of the organization, who took part in the current structure of FETÖ and strictly followed the organizational instructions.

The "Gazi Turgut Aslan Operation" was simultaneously launched in 59 provinces to catch 704 suspects, who were part of FETÖ's financial organization working to revitalize the group.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu in a statement said the money transfer, entirely of foreign origin, took place for about eight months via cargo, ATM and by people who do not know each other.

Meanwhile, in the capital Ankara the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office ordered the detention of 11 suspects in an investigation into irregularities in the 2013 Gendarmerie Petty Officer Exam (JANA).

An investigation into the incident found that FETÖ members had accessed and leaked the questions before the written exam and distributed them to the members of the organization, according to a statement by the chief prosecutor's office.

The detention orders for 11 suspects, including seven military personnel, were issued after it was determined they were involved in the irregularities. The other four detainees are civilians involved in the distribution of the question papers.

Following the decision, the Ankara counterterrorism police teams arrested the suspects in an early-morning raid.

19 arrested in Bursa

In a separate operation, some 19 FETÖ suspects were detained in northwestern Türkiye’s Bursa.

The Bursa Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued a detention order after an investigation into the current structuring of the organization.

The probe found the suspects were involved in providing financial assistance to FETÖ members and their families.

As part of the investigation, the prosecutor ordered search, seizure and detention warrants for the 19 suspects and instructions for eight people to take their statements.

The provincial police launched simultaneous operations in three different cities in Bursa.

Meanwhile, six FETÖ suspects were also detained in Istanbul, Türkiye’s largest metropolis.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said the suspects, including a teacher working in the private sector, an engineer from the Ministry of Transport, a dismissed police officer and four civilians, worked for the civilian structure of the terrorist group.

In Ankara, 87 suspects, found to be providing financial assistance to FETÖ, members and their families were also detained Tuesday.

The suspects were identified in an investigation carried out by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office and were taken into custody.

Another eight suspected members were also arrested in the northern city of Samsun.