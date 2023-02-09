The Turkish Pharmacists' Association (TEB) establishes "truck and container pharmacies," where volunteers started to serve drugs and medical supplies in the disaster area, in five different provinces.

The TEB started to provide uninterrupted service 24/7, with one truck pharmacy and container pharmacies in the center of Kahramanmaraş and Afşin, one each in Hatay's Iskenderun and Gaziantep's Islahiye, three points in Malatya and one in Adıyaman.

In the pharmacies where pharmacists from other regions work voluntarily, the medicines and medical supplies needed by the earthquake victims will be provided free of charge.

The location information of the eight mobile pharmacies in five provinces affected by the earthquake is as follows:

- Kahramanmaraş Center: Necip Fazıl City Hospital Yörükselim additional service building, Onikişubat

- Kahramanmaraş Afşin: Pınarbaşı, Afşinbey Street

- Hatay Iskenderun: Garden Entrance to the New State Hospital, next to the Nizamiye

- Gaziantep Islahiye: Fire Station Square

- Malatya Center: Garden of Malatya Training and Research Hospital, Garden of Battalgazi State Hospital (Pharmacist Room Tent Pharmacy) and Turgut Özal Medical Center Hospital garden (Pharmacy Room Tent Pharmacy)

- Adıyaman Center: Next to the Health Center No. 1 in Adıyaman.

On the other hand, five large-capacity field pharmacies, which will be sent to the region as of tomorrow, will start to serve.