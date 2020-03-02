Turkish security forces on Monday seized 358 kilograms of marijuana during an operation in southeastern Turkey, officials said. Provincial police said they found the contraband from two vehicles in Diyarbakır, according to a statement. Three suspects were detained, and one of whom was released after interrogation. It added that teams are continuing their efforts to fight drug trafficking and stop their personal use. Police said they were also working to stop terrorist organizations from making any financial gains by selling drugs.

Data shows that as part of its anti-drug efforts, Turkish police confiscated over 40 tons of marijuana and 40 million cannabis roots in 2019. The PKK has reportedly financed its terrorist activities through the illegal drug trade since as early as the 1980s, with Interpol estimating up to 80% of the European illicit drug markets was being supplied by YPG/PKK-controlled trafficking networks. Turkish authorities have been confiscating narcotic shipments owned or operated by the YPG/PKK for over three decades.

The PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by the EU, the U.S, and Turkey – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.