The fourth webinar of the Global Hope Festival, a yearlong sustainability event organized by InBusiness of Turkuvaz Media Group, will be held on Wednesday with the theme of “Zero Hunger, Zero Poverty.”

Participants will discuss the theme, which is drawn from the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), during the webinar, which itself is among a series of other events, each tackling one of the 17 SDGs laid out by the U.N.

The first of the SDGs calls for “ending poverty everywhere in all its forms,” while the second seeks to “end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture”.

The webinar’s special sessions will host Mustafa Ali Yurdupak, Inclusive and Sustainable Growth Portfolio Manager at United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Turkey, Taylan Kıymaz, Country Programme Officer for International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) for Turkey, Food and Agriculture Organization Subregional Coordinator for Central Asia and Representative in Turkey Viorel Gutu, Senior Programme Officer at International Labour Organization (ILO) Özge Berber Agtaş and Bangladeshi entrepreneur Muhammad Yunus, founder of Grameen Bank and a pioneer of microcredit and microfinance.

The webinar will consist of two panels, including “How to End Hunger: A Road Map for Sustainable Agriculture,” which will host CEOs of top companies specialized in agriculture. The second panel entitled “A More Prosperous and Happier Future: Ending Poverty in All Forms Everywhere” will host Bekir Aktürk, acting director of the Turkish Employment Agency (IŞKUR), Dr. Bashir Jama Adan, an adviser for Islamic Development Bank, Dr. Muhammed Adak, acting director of Agriculture and Rural Development Support Institution (TKDK) and executives of nonprofit organizations working to prevent food waste and establishing food banks.