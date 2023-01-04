A pre-marriage education program, aiming to provide a contribution to the establishment of long-lasting and healthy marriages, has included the participation of 1.5 million citizens since its launch 10 years ago, the Ministry of Family and Social Services highlighted Wednesday.

Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanık explained that through the mentioned program they work to convey the duties related to forming the family for young people of marriageable age.

"Through the training and awareness activities carried out across the country given by trainers who are experts in their fields, every young person can reach out to become part of our pre-marriage education program," the minister noted.

“With our Pre-Marriage Education Program, our young people need to see marriage and family life as a whole and communicate with each other correctly. We help them acquire basic skills to run the institution of marriage," Yanık said.

Emphasizing that the family is the safest place for a child, Yanık said that in order to become successful parents with solid foundations, people should learn to be good spouses before deciding on becoming parents.

Highlighting that the training provided under this program comes from the hands of the experts in their fields, Yanık also noted that the ministry is planning to increase the number of trainers soon in order to popularize the pre-marriage education program among citizens.

While this training is carried out in cooperation with stakeholder institutions and organizations to expand premarital education throughout the country, additional training is also given to senior personnel in the gendarmerie's general command and to the psychologists and psychological counselors working in the general staff.

Within the framework of the stated program Karabük ranks first, Amasya ranks second and Isparta comes third in terms of the population who has received the most training.