President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared a special message to mark the 99th anniversary of Türkiye's Republic Day as he said that they were laying the foundations of "our 2053 and 2071 visions with the sensitivity of a chess master" despite all the injustices and obstacles they have been exposed to on the way.

In the message he published on the occasion of the country's Republic Day on Oct. 29, Erdoğan stated that today he is proud and excited to celebrate the 99th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye.

Congratulating every person in Türkiye's 81 provinces and millions of citizens from all over the world on Republic Day, Erdoğan expressed his gratitude to those who shared the joy of the holiday at the representative offices abroad.

Remembering the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Gazi Mustafa Kemal, and the patriotic members of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM), the heroes who crowned the War of Independence with victory, Erdoğan wished Allah's mercy on the martyrs who fell to the ground as if entering a rose garden to ensure Türkiye's independence, and commemorated all veterans with gratitude.

In his message Erdoğan underlined that they were in an uninterrupted struggle to raise the Republic of Türkiye, which was founded 99 years ago under very difficult conditions by paying a heavy price, to "higher than the level of contemporary civilizations."

"With the democracy and development revolutions we have carried out in the past two decades, we have eliminated not only the obstacles before the national will, but also the thick walls between the public and the republic.

"We have made Türkiye a country, whose democracy is taken as an example, whose economy makes a strong impression, whose diplomacy is attentively followed, and which defends in the strongest manner its national unity and brotherhood despite all kinds of sabotage.

It is a fact that Türkiye, whose fight for independence a century ago inspired all the oppressed peoples, are in the eyes and hearts of all today as well. Amid the increasing global uncertainties, our efforts aimed at establishing stability and justice are appreciated by all. We work to create a zone of peace and prosperity in our near environs with our entrepreneurial and humanitarian foreign policy, from putting an end to the humanitarian tragedy in Syria to bringing a solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis," said the Turkish president.

President Erdoğan stated that as the country that provides the most humanitarian aid compared to its national income, wherever there are oppressed, victimized or impoverished people, Türkiye comes to their aid regardless of their origins, beliefs or differences.

'Raising bar for success'

Erdoğan emphasized that as Türkiye is increasing its prestige and efficiency on a global scale, the country is continuing its investment and development activities at home without interruption.

"The natural gas, which we discovered in the Black Sea and which we work day and night to carry to our homes, has opened up new horizons before us in the area of energy. In the defense industry, we are now capable of designing, developing, producing and exporting our own goods. We compete against ourselves in every area, from agriculture and tourism to transportation, education and health care, and constantly raise our bar of success. A few days ago we broke the ground for the biggest social housing project of our history which will meet our 6 million citizens' need for a home and land. And on Oct. 29 we will hold a ceremony to launch the production line of our country's first-ever indigenous and national electric car, Togg," stated Erdoğan.

"Despite all the injustices and obstacles we are exposed to, we are laying the foundations of our 2053 and 2071 visions with the sensitivity of a chess master. We are determined to build the 'Century of Türkiye' on the infrastructure of works and services we have brought to our country," he outlined.

Congratulating Türkiye's Republic Day and wishing health, peace and well-being to the nation, Erdoğan said, "May the souls of our martyrs rest in peace. Happy 99th anniversary of our Republic."