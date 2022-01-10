Is there any woman who does not look pretty in red? Nafiye Caz, a 77-year-old resident of the Yedisu district of Turkey's eastern Bingöl province, has been wearing red for 67 years after a dream she had when she was 10.

Caz – pronounced "jazz" in Turkish, adding to her coolness – who has 11 children and 23 grandchildren, is known as the "woman in red" in the region because of the red clothes she has worn for years from sweaters to socks.

Stating that an old and bearded man in the dream told her to wear red clothes until she died, Caz said that she was impressed by this dream and she preferred red in all her clothes since that day. Caz stated that even at her wedding, she wore a red dress instead of a white wedding dress.

Woman in red, Nafiye Caz, looking in the mirror, Bingöl, Turkey, Jan. 10, 2022. (AA Photo)

"When I had an operation at hospital, I said, 'Bring me a red apron, then I will have the surgery'. They brought the red apron. Red has become a part of my life. And I said, 'When I die, I want my shroud to be red,'" said Caz, emphasizing that she was determined to wear red for the rest of her life.

As people who see her in red are surprised, Caz said, "A young man in Yedisu said, 'I have traveled the world, but I have not seen a woman like you.' He wanted to take a picture of me on the phone. My daughter in Austria sends me red clothes."

Woman in red, Nafiye Caz, and her husband Hikmet Caz holding hands at their balcony, Bingöl, Turkey, Jan. 10, 2022. (AA Photo)

'Red is the color of the Turkish flag'

Her husband Hikmet Caz said that he is used to his wife wearing red all the time.

"She loves red, so I always buy her red clothes, shoes and socks. I also like red. Red is the color of the Turkish flag," he added.

Stating that they needed passports in order to go to Austria to see their daughter, Caz said: "The police asked my wife, 'Why are you wearing red?' My wife replied, 'I am the Turkish flag.' They immediately gave us passports."

Emphasizing that they have been married for 55 years, Caz said they got married because they fell in love with each other.

"We couldn't stay like this without respect and love. Sometimes I get angry, she doesn't speak up and when she gets angry, I don't speak up. That's how it goes." he added.