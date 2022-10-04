Adem Keskin is not a slacker and definitely not a night owl but an early morning hobby of the 38-year-old Turkish worker came in handy when he missed the start of his shift by a few minutes.

The punctual worker of a furniture factory in the northwestern province of Bursa landed in the factory’s backyard with a parachute amid puzzled looks of colleagues on Saturday. Someone managed to capture the rare moment, which may put Keskin on the shortlist for employee of the month, on camera.

Keskin was on Mount Uludağ of Bursa with friends for paragliding on Saturday morning, just hours before his shift was set to start. “I had to be at work at 8:30 a.m. and we left the paragliding location early. But I noticed that I would be late by about 10 minutes. So, I decided to jump from the paragliding point (at a height of 2,200 meters). I was lucky to land right into the backyard of the factory,” he told Demirören News Agency (DHA). “It was a good, pleasant experience,” he added. Keskin flew for about 15 kilometers (9 miles) to reach the factory and says he may try it again. “My coworkers were surprised and they congratulated me,” said Keskin, who has been a professional paraglider for the past 10 years.

Ismail Demirtaş, a security guard at the factory, said he was caught “off guard.” “He calmly landed here, picked up his parachute and went inside. I knew he was a paraglider, but it was the first time he came to work this way,” he said.