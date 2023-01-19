A project named "re-connect to school" for Ukrainian orphans and refugee children resettled in Türkiye's southwest Antalya region was announced by Taiwan.

Taiwan's representative office in Ankara said that Taiwan will provide educational infrastructure and will construct classrooms and supply digital equipment to Ukrainian orphans and refugee children residing in Türkiye, officials stated.

The Turkish nongovernmental organization (NGO) Association for Solidarity with Asylum Seekers and Migrants (ASAM) will set up two classrooms and digital technology to allow more than 500 youngsters affected by Ukraine's war to study virtually.

Earlier this week, Huang Chi-yang, the director of the self-ruled nation's Economic and Culture Mission in Ankara, signed a collaboration agreement with ASAM Director General Ibrahim Vurgun Kavlak to commence the one-year integrated education program.

"The goal is to provide access to education for Ukrainian children affected by the war through computer laboratories that will be established as part of the initiative," ASAM stated in a Facebook post.

"Ukrainian orphans and child refugees resettled in Antalya require the most protection and attention," Huang said.

"In addition to a lack of laptops, internet and other digital equipment, there are no acceptable educational courses at the relocation camps, creating a learning gap," he told Taiwan's Central News Agency.

Russia launched a war on Ukraine last February, resulting in thousands of deaths and injuries, as well as the displacement of millions of Ukrainians.