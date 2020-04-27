Recoveries surpassed new COVID-19 cases in Turkey by more than double, according to daily figures announced by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Monday.

Following the four-day curfew that was in effect in 31 provinces, the number of tests performed dropped by a third to 20,143, and 2,131 people were found to be infected by the coronavirus, bringing total number of cases to 112,261. The total number of tests increased to 918,885.

Fatalities decreased for the eighth consecutive day to 95, while total deaths climbed to 2,900.

The total number of recoveries hit 33,791 as 4,651 patients recuperated, increasing from 3,558 the previous day.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by a coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 208,100 people, with total infections exceeding 3 million, while around 878,800 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.