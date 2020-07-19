Turkey recorded 924 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths in the past 24 hours on Sunday.

The total number of recoveries in the country surpassed 202,000 out of a total of 219,614 infections.

"Nearly 1,000 patients recover every day," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a tweet.

"We also have nearly 1,000 new infections each day," he added, however.

"If we manage to stop new infections, the number of active cases will drop quickly. Our target is increasing the number of recoveries and decreasing the number of new cases," Koca said.

"We can only have some good news if we abide by the precautions," he warned.

Over the past week, Turkey appears to be stabilizing the virus outbreak in the country with less than 1,000 cases a day, after a struggle with rising cases plagued its normalization process that went into full swing last month.

Increasing caseloads have been linked to the public's failure to comply with new rules including wearing masks and maintaining social distance. Although Turkey eased a string of restrictions, from weekend curfews to intercity travel, the mask requirement and social distancing rules remain in place. Security forces routinely conduct inspections in crowded areas and mete out warnings to those without masks, sometimes imposing fines.