Red Crescent institutions in Türkiye and Pakistan lend a helping hand to irregular Pakistani migrants by providing them with financial assistance and livelihood support for voluntarily returning to their home country from Türkiye.

A pilot project called "Post-Return Livelihood Support" related to the return of Pakistanis living illegally in Türkiye and assistance for livelihood support upon their return has been launched.

Within the scope of Türkiye's Voluntarily Return Mechanism, a system was established to ensure the return of foreigners to their countries in a dignified manner and to improve cooperation with the country of origin, taking into account human rights standards. Voluntary returns within the framework of the mechanism may be possible for foreigners with the status of irregular immigrants who want to return to their country, as well as for foreigners who want to terminate their international protection status or application.

Under this system, irregular migrants from Pakistan are provided with safe departure and cash to facilitate their re-adaption into society in their home country.

The launching event in this regard was held at the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) National Headquarters, Islamabad on Tuesday in which two citizens who returned to Pakistan voluntarily from Türkiye were provided with resources for their livelihood, while one of them was given financial assistance and other was given a Chung Chi Rickshaw.

The ceremony was attended by PRCS Chairperson Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, Secretary-General Obaid Ullah Khan, Delegation of Türkiye Red Crescent (TRC) in Pakistan head Ibrahim Carlos, as well as Hafiz Ece Yilmazturk, Alper Suna, Dursun Delikta and Muhsin Balci among the Turkish delegation, PRCS officials, TRC staff, and volunteers.

Speaking on this occasion, Laghari said that an agreement was made between the Pakistan Red Crescent and the Turkish Red Crescent in 2021, according to which measures would be taken keeping in mind the mutual interest in the return of irregular Pakistani immigrants. Some 200 people will benefit from the program, including 150 people who will be given financial assistance and 50 who will be provided with means of livelihood such as setting up a barber shop, Chung Chi or Loader Rickshaw so that they can support their families.