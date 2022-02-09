With nonfungible tokens (NFT) trending globally, the mouth-watering famous Turkish dessert künefe has been converted into an NFT project by the Turkish dessert brand Beyzade Künefe following a wave of inspiration from retro games such as Alien Invasion, Space Invaders, Pac-Man, Battle City, Tetris and Super Mario.

Originated in the southeastern part of Turkey, especially in the city of Hatay, künefe is a crispy, cheesy, pistachio-filled dessert that is preferred typically after dinner.

The brand aims to keep up with global trends and strives to benefit from using NFTs as a new point of contact with potential customers. It also plans to convert other products such as baklava and pistachios into NFTs.

“We are proud to present 10 different digital assets that we have created for users on the OpenSea platform, the world's largest NFT marketplace. We plan to donate five of our NFTs to the followers as gifts,” explained the co-owner of the brand.

'Next destination metaverse'

The NFT project is led by the Volantis Digital Agency, which has expressed pride in the opportunity to launch the forward-thinking venture in Turkey. The agency reported that the project will attract the interest of not only of Beyzade Künefe customers but also the those interested in investing in NFTs.