A sharp rise in land value has consequently affected the prices of graves in Antalya, Turkey's most sensational tourist spot.

The soaring prices have triggered alarm for those who want to buy a family plot in the cemetery in the city center. To buy a piece of land for the dead, the cost of TL 250,000 ($13,322.68) for 24 square meters (258 square feet) and TL 125,000 for 12 square meters is currently the average, respectively.

Housing and land prices, which rose during the pandemic process in Antalya, increased even more with the sales to foreigners who came to the city during the Russia-Ukraine war. In the town, a residence has become eight times more expensive and land five times more expensive in the past three years.

The increase in property value in Antalya has also been reflected in the prices of graves. In the Uncalı City Cemetery in Konyaaltı, a plot of 24 square meters in the family cemetery was TL 60,000 in 2020 but now costs TL 250,000; likewise, a 12-square-meter plot increased from TL 30,000 to 125,000.

Antalya Metropolitan Municipality has decided to continue with the prices for the family cemetery in 2023, as was determined last year. The funeral, washing and burial services are provided free of charge by the municipality.

However, the price of the marble for a tomb, which was TL 1,500 earlier last year, rose to TL 7,000 this year.

With the increased expense, the number of people preferring to pay with a credit card also rose, leading some businesses to advertise the acceptance of the payment method, which in the past was traditionally made in cash. Representatives of companies providing tomb construction services stated that the price of tombstones was four times more expensive than last year due to the increase in cost and the increase in the price of marble.

Though the municipality provides many funeral services free of charge, some families opt to use private companies for their burial needs. In these cases, the "shroud money" budget has also increased. The fees for services such as funeral transport, washing the body and the shroud were TL 4,750 a year ago but are now TL 7,000. The price of the shroud alone rose from TL 850 to TL 1,100 during the year.