Russian billionaire Alexander Svetakov anchored off this week Turkey’s renowned holiday resort Bodrum with a superyacht carrying his family. The property magnate reportedly spent TL 100,000 ($14,500) in a single day.
Svetakov, one of Russia’s richest citizens presiding over a $2.5 billion fortune, arrived in Bodrum’s famous Yalıkavak beach on his 72-meter-long yacht "The Cloudbreak." The Russian billionaire reserved a private beach for his family Thursday and was spotted while collecting pebbles with his son on the coast.
According to reports, Svetakov spent TL 2,500 ($364) in a restaurant for breakfast and left TL 7,500 ($1092) in tips.
Cloudbreak, worth $200 million with a $1.1 million weekly rent price, is one of the most famous yachts in the world. It has a spa area, swimming pool, jacuzzi, restaurant and water sports area. The boat has previously welcomed abroad many renowned figures, including Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum and Julia Roberts.
