A Russian tourist was captured on Monday by Turkish police after murdering his parents.

D.S. was on vacation with his parents in the southern province of Antalya, at a hotel, when he attacked his 62-year-old father and 64-year-old mother with a hammer on Saturday night following a dispute. The father died at the scene while the mother succumbed to her injuries on Sunday night.

Local police formed a squad to conduct a manhunt, while the suspect released a video of “confession” following the attack. Turkish media outlets reported that the suspect said in the video that he killed his father, claiming he tortured him while he was a child. The suspect, who had a history of psychiatric problems, also said he did not regret killing his father.

Security forces checked signals from his cellphone and discovered the suspect boarded a bus to a central district of Antalya from Manavgat district and was captured while walking on a street. Media outlets reported that the suspect had heavily injured a close friend, again, with a hammer, in 2015 in Russia and underwent treatment for recovery from drug addiction.