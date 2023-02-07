Residents of Russian and Ukrainian descent in the southern Turkish province of Antalya are taking action to assist those affected by the catastrophic earthquakes that occurred on Monday.

Two major quakes struck Türkiye’s southeastern Kahramanmaras province on Monday, affecting several neighboring areas, though not Antalya, a resort province and city several hundred kilometers to the west.

In the coastal city of Antalya, aid and relief efforts at centers established at various points are also being supported by the Russians and Ukrainians living in the city.

Anna Aba (L) from Ukraine, who has been living in Antalya for 12 years, donates some winter clothing for the earthquake victims, Antalya, Türkiye, Feb. 7, 2023. (AA Photo)

Russians and Ukrainians are also supporting quake victims by providing humanitarian aid.

Aleksei Naidenyshev, a 26-year-old Russian living in Türkiye, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he immediately took action when he heard about the earthquake through social media.

"When I saw such a disaster, I wanted to be with the women, the elderly and people waiting for help. I stand together with the Turkish people in good times and bad," he said.

Aleksei Naidenyshev, 26, a Russian living in Türkiye, helps pack aid materials for earthquake victims and load them onto a truck, Antalya, Türkiye, Feb. 7, 2023. (AA Photo)

Anna Aba, a Ukrainian who donated clothing for the quake victims, said: "Türkiye is helping us, so we’ll do whatever it takes for the country. I feel sad when I see the children there."

At least 3,432 people were killed and 21,103 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes jolted the southern part of the country, according to official figures.