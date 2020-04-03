Turkish scientists have developed a ventilator apparatus with a 3D printer to provide respiratory assistance to multiple coronavirus patients at the same time for use in intensive care units.

Simel Ayyıldız, director of Gülhane Medical and Design Production Center (METÜM), told Anadolu Agency that even though there is no need for these apparatuses yet, they are ready for mass production and will grant them to the Health Ministry if such a request comes.

“The apparatus we produce can be used in the respiratory device either to provide oxygen support in conscious patients, or in cases where respiratory support is provided by the respiratory device in intubated patients. It can be used in two patients,” she said.

The center has the capacity to work 24 hours per day if necessary, Ayyıldız said. “If more demand comes, our prototypes can be made using different techniques. We hope that it will never be needed, but in such situations, METUM will always be ready for our people,” she said.

The ventilator, one of the most important devices for providing life support, helps with air flow to the patient's respiratory tract.

Turkey has taken a series of measures to try to limit the spread of the new coronavirus by closing schools, quarantining around 50 towns and areas and imposing a curfew for people 65 and older.