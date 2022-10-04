Turkish gendarmerie forces in the southern Turkish province of Antalya seized 15,000 A4 size papers on Tuesday, which contained synthetic drugs “absorbed” into each sheet in a rare overhaul of drugs.

One suspect was captured in the operation in the Mediterranean province’s Kepez district. Security forces discovered papers and a large cache of pills in his house. Media outlets reported that the street value of the seized drugs was $20.7 million (TL 384 million) and the dealer was planning to market it to avenues frequented by tourists in Antalya, one of the most popular vacation destinations in Türkiye.

The drugs absorbed into the A4 sheets of paper were identified as synthetic cannabinoids, colloquially known as bonzai, a cheap but highly lethal drug. Security forces also seized smaller amounts of skunk, a drug of inferior quality which is sold cheaply, as well as cocaine and methamphetamine.