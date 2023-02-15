Spain continues to lend a helping hand to earthquake survivors in Türkiye, since the first day of the disaster, which devastated the country's southeast on Feb. 6.

The country rushed to its ally's international help call after two massive earthquakes hit 10 provinces.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry announced it mobilized troops and drones from the Military Emergency Unit to help Türkiye. Spain's aid and staff arrived at the Malatya Airport, where Turkish authorities installed the international aid center.

People line up in front of the field hospital established by Spain in Hatay province, Feb. 13, 2023. (AA Photo)

A unit with vast experience in earthquakes and people recovery all over the world accompanied the Spanish troops to Malatya, the Spanish Embassy to Ankara said later in the day. The unit previously came to Türkiye’s aid two years ago to put out wildfires with airplanes.

Spain sent its Juan Calos landing helicopter dock (LHD)-type amphibious assault ship and another navy ship to Türkiye with necessary equipment and personnel to assist humanitarian work, and relief efforts as massive earthquakes hit the NATO country’s southeastern region.

Merkez üssü Kahramanmaraş'ın Pazarcık ve Elbistan ilçeleri olan ve toplam 10 ili etkileyen depremler nedeniyle arama kurtarma çalışmalarına destek amacıyla Türkiye'ye gelen İspanya Valensiya İtfaiyesi arama kurtarma ekibi, Kahramanmaraş'ta çalışmalarını tamamlayarak İstanbul'a geldi. 9 kişilik ekip, Dışişleri Bakanlığı ve İstanbul Havalimanı işletmesi İGA yetkililerince karşılandı. ( İsa Terli - Anadolu Ajansı )

The country also established a field hospital in Hatay province with two surgical units, a great variety of equipment and a team of 100 health staff and 60 doctors.

There are also over 20 voluntary rescue teams that contributed to the rescue efforts in the earthquake zone.