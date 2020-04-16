Arguably the most popular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man has just become a real-life superhero.

Better yet, the venue is not New York this time, it is Turkey's tourist hotspot, Antalya.

With his Spider-man costume, Burak Soylu helps citizens with their groceries and boost morales as the "Stay Home" advisory continues in coronavirus-hit Turkey.

Burak Soylu, wearing the Spiderman costume, poses for a photo on a balcony fence after bringing groceries for a couple, who are staying at home due the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Antalya, Turkey, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (AA Photo)

Soylu climbs up balconies to listen to the needs of senior citizens, hand-picks fruit and vegetables for the needy and accompanies farmers in their routine work.

"My superpower is doing good for the community. That's why I do what I need to do for the people," he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Burak Soylu, wearing the Spiderman costume, poses for a photo on top of a tractor in Antalya, Turkey, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (AA Photo)

The locals are already very happy with their new superhero. "Today, Spider-Man brought us bread and milk. We love him," a local said.

Burak Soylu, wearing the Spiderman costume, picks groceries for citizens, who are staying at home due the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Antalya, Turkey, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (AA Photo)

Turkey on Thursday confirmed 125 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 1,643.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country surged to 74,193 as 4,801 more people tested positive for the virus, Turkey's Ministry of Health announced in a statement.

So far, a total of 7,089 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, according to the statement.

It added that 40,427 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 518,143.