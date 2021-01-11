Once again, Yusuf and Zeynep were the most popular boy and girl names respectively for babies born in Turkey in 2020, the Interior Ministry announced Sunday.

Yusuf has been the most popular boy name for the past few years and remained at the top of the list again this year, followed by Miraç, Eymen, Ömer Asaf, Kerem and Alparslan.

Zeynep has remained the most popular girl name for few years as well, followed by Elif, Defne, Asel, Azra, Eylül and Nehir.

According to the written statement made by the ministry, 559,753 baby boys and 531,390 baby girls were born in Turkey in 2020.

Parents' tendency to give traditional names to male babies was higher than for female babies. Parents tended to maintain the tradition of giving grandparents' names to male babies, while the trend of giving modern, popular names was more common among baby girls.