A happiness survey mapped the levels of bliss in Türkiye’s different regions and placed the Aegean region in the west at the top of the list of happiest people. Southeastern Türkiye, on the other hand, is the least happy place.

The survey by the Areda Survey company asked participants to score their happiness between 1 and 10. Overall, the happiness rate of the Aegean region was highest, at 52.5%, slightly ahead of Marmara, the northwestern region that includes the country’s most populated city Istanbul. The Black Sea region in the north followed while southeastern Anatolia scored the lowest at 45.8%.

The happiness of Turks was divided into categories, and most people answered the questionnaire that being with their loved ones made them happiest. Physical and mental well-being followed it as a source of happiness.

Answering a question on what made them happiest, 22.1% of participants said it was watching the sunset, while another 14.6% of participants said it was receiving a gift or good news. A total of 10.6% of participants said it was finding money in the pocket of a piece of clothing they did not wear for a long time.