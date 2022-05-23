It is a sight to behold for visitors and an incredible demonstration of survival instinct as pearl mullets jump up and down in raging waters to reach a stream, their breeding ground, in eastern Turkey. The journey of the fish, which attracts thousands of people to the province of Van every year, recently began in the lake bearing province’s name.

A myriad number of the fish strive for access to Deli Stream where they lay their eggs. In a corner of the lake in the province’s Erciş district, pearl mullets seek to migrate from the highly carbonated waters of Turkey’s largest lake, into the freshwater of the stream. The process usually takes place from mid-April to mid-July and is a display of the fight for survival for the species endemic to the lake.

Tahsin Ceylan, a prominent underwater photographer, is among the visitors to document their migration. “The higher the human population is, we see the population of other species dwindling. But here, we see a large number of pearl mullets,” he said. Ceylan told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Monday that rising water level in freshwater streams is a good development for pearl mullets.

Authorites had already begun work to ensure a smooth passage for the precious fish ahead of the migration season. A ban on fishing for pearl mullets is in place while Turkish Coast Guard crews patrol the lake against any activities that may harm the species.

The pearl mullet is the main source of income for about 15,000 people living on the coast of Lake Van, which stretches from the eponymous eastern province to three districts of the neighboring Bitlis province. Authorities say years of preservation efforts for pearl mullets have helped them to thrive, with a fish stock of more than 50,000 tons currently in Lake Van.

Known scientifically as "alburnus tarichi," and also commonly as tarek, Van fish, or "inci kefali" in Turkish, pearl mullets are truly tested by their habitat. The salinity of the water hinders them from reproducing in the largest alkaline lake on Earth. Consequently, they migrate through the lake’s tributaries to spawn. This transition is a challenge in itself. If the switch from salty to fresh water is too sudden, it can be lethal. Hence, the fish wait it out to adjust to the new conditions. Measuring about 20 centimeters (7.87 inches) in length, the lively mullets try to jump four times higher than their size, overcoming obstacles including a 70-centimeter-high waterfall on their way to lay their eggs. Once the females manage to lay their eggs, the males follow them to leave milt. Then, in about a week, new baby fish hatch into the world. Following this, the fish return to the lake within a month.