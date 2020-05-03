A Syrian baby suffering from an eye illness was brought to Turkey for medical treatment on Sunday.

Baby Yusuf was born with a blood gland on his eye at one of the refugee camps where displaced Syrians are living in Idlib, northwestern Syria.

The illness threatened to leave his eye blind.

The Hatay Governorship in southeastern Turkey took action to bring the baby and his mother after learning his situation through a report by Anadolu Agency (AA).

Baby Yusuf and his mother Vefa Rammud were taken to Mustafa Kemal University Research and Training Hospital in Hatay.

"My son came to Turkey for medical treatment. I hope he will get well soon and begin to see and walk as other children," the mother said.

"I thank the Turkish Government and Hatay Governorship," Rammud said.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to U.N. officials.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone laid out in a deal between Turkey and Russia in late 2018. The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the zone.

In addition to civilian casualties and an influx of asylum-seekers along Turkey's southern border due to the breaches, 34 Turkish soldiers were killed in attacks by the Assad regime and its allies in February.