A zoo in the southern Turkish province of Mersin welcomed 57 new animals of 11 different species on Monday.

Hyenas, snakes, gazelles, chukar partridges and red deer were among the critters transferred to Tarsus Animal Park from Izmir Wildlife Park. The zoo in the western city of Izmir had exceeded its shelter limits for the animals, a statement by Izmir Metropolitan Municipality said.

Tarsus Animal Park already hosts 83 different species. Once these new arrivals settle in, they will add to the park's animal kingdom and become a new center of attention for guests.

The nature park also sent three angora goats and two dwarf pigs to Izmir Wildlife Park, the municipality's statement said.

The exchange was orchestrated through the cooperation of Izmir Metropolitan Municipality and Mersin Metropolitan Municipality, which aimed to maintain a high quality of life for the animals by means of relocation.

Tarsus Animal Park recently welcomed seven new offspring. At the beginning of the summer, three gazelles, two fallow deer, one red deer and one white-tailed deer were born at the zoo and have been receiving top care from staff.